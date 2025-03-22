Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Stock Price Up 10% – What’s Next?

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 675 ($8.72) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.52). Approximately 740,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 636,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.75).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.65) price objective on shares of Zegona Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ZEG
Zegona Communications Stock Up 2.9 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zegona Communications news, insider Richard Williams acquired 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £49,946.52 ($64,488.73). 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zegona Communications Company Profile
Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.
The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zegona Communications
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.