Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,715 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,244 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,162 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 10,029 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIQ opened at $37.84 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -222.59 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

