Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.74 ($0.14), with a volume of 71813219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.34 ($0.13).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Greatland Gold from GBX 19 ($0.25) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Greatland Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Greatland Gold plc will post 1.1007194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

