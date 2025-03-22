National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $78.76, with a volume of 820548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -558.41 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,471.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.