Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03). Approximately 2,428,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 709,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Verici Dx Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.03.

About Verici Dx

(Get Free Report)

Verici Dx is a developer of a complementary suite of leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. The underlying technology is based upon artificial intelligence assisted transcriptomic analysis to provide RNA signatures focused upon the immune response and other biological pathway signals critical for transplant prognosis of risk of injury, rejection and graft failure from pre-transplant to late stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.