Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 88.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after acquiring an additional 76,387 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 132,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of -0.12.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cal-Maine Foods

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.