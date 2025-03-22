Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.61 Million Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Revolve Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 158,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,982,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 100,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $2,072,140.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,210. The trade was a 48.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,373 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,499. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

