Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its stake in ATI by 4,401.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,410,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,155,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,700,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ATI by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 451,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 289,229 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,928,000.

Several analysts have commented on ATI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

