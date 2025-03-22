Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$68.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bankshares set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

TSE GIL opened at C$64.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$44.23 and a 1-year high of C$79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.48.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer John Maness sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.77, for a total value of C$114,234.28. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.08, for a total transaction of C$7,808,000.00. Insiders have sold 110,144 shares of company stock worth $8,568,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

