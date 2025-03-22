13,025 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $99.27 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

