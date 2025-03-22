Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.21.
A number of research firms have commented on HWX. CIBC set a C$9.00 target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Headwater Exploration to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Headwater Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Headwater Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of TSE:HWX opened at C$6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.68. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$5.70 and a 12 month high of C$8.57.
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
