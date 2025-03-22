CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,427 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CoreCivic worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $20.00 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

