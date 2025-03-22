Madison Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $10.47 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 446,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 704,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 272,892 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 865,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,907 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPHY opened at $23.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

