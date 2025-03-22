Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,126 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 8.4 %

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.