Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,126 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 8.4 %
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
