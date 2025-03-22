Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $260.41 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $226.62 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

