Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 12,938 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 519,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

HMOP stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.1077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

