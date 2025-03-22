Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $31.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

