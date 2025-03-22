Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:UAUG opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

