JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.62% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,973,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,882,000 after acquiring an additional 404,942 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 95,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JTEK opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $990.76 million, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.28.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

