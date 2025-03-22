Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $990.06.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total transaction of $308,168.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,319.60. This represents a 19.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $834.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $903.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $908.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

