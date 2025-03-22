Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.69 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 913.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Albertsons Companies worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

ACI stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

