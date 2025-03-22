Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,069 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 5.66% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 39,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

IOCT stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.