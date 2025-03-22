Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 186,723 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 302.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,723 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.53. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

