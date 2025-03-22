Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,647 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

