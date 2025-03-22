IAC’s (IAC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IAC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Get IAC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IAC

IAC Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

IAC opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.29. IAC has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Asset Value Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at $39,872,000. Corvex Management LP boosted its position in IAC by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 920,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $38,817,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in IAC by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,719,000 after purchasing an additional 483,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in IAC by 553.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 359,327 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.