FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at UBS Group

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

FE stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 34,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

