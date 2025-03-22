Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 105,606 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 105,606 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,010,649.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,073.09. This represents a 36.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Performance

OPFI opened at $9.78 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.74 million, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPFI has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OppFi

Institutional Trading of OppFi

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OppFi by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in OppFi by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in OppFi by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OppFi by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in OppFi by 28.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.