Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $604,686.90 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $604,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,876.10. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $394,675.40.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $305,680.64.

On Thursday, February 6th, Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $56,066.95.

On Monday, January 27th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $339,638.07.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $331,763.25.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.