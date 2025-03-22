The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Director Sells C$791,802.00 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total transaction of C$791,802.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$85.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.22 and a 1-year high of C$87.99.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.