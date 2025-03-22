The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Director Sells C$791,802.00 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total transaction of C$791,802.00.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$85.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.22 and a 1-year high of C$87.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$88.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

