Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CEO Sells 109,722 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) CEO Brett T. White sold 109,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $1,235,469.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,298.10. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Weave Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $865.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Weave Communications by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,205,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,874,000 after buying an additional 1,444,828 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Weave Communications by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after buying an additional 1,105,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $14,984,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 918,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,220,000 after acquiring an additional 863,547 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weave Communications

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.