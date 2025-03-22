Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CEO Sells 109,722 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CEO Brett T. White sold 109,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $1,235,469.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,298.10. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Weave Communications Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $865.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weave Communications
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Weave Communications
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.