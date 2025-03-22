Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Chardan Capital

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGTX. Brookline Capital Management raised Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley raised Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

CGTX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIOS Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

