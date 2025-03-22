Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.8 %

ALNY opened at $283.34 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,862.41. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,529,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

