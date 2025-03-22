Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 2,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,029,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,134,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.