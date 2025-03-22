Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

SRPT opened at $74.10 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11.

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

