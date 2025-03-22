Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIREF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

BIREF stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

