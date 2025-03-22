Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.33 ($13.86).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.52) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,170 ($15.11) to GBX 1,250 ($16.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

LON STAN opened at GBX 1,158.47 ($14.96) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 635.20 ($8.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,281 ($16.54). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 971.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.09. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, insider Bill Winters acquired 33,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,158 ($14.95) per share, with a total value of £387,385.74 ($500,175.26). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,361 shares of company stock valued at $122,238,845. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

