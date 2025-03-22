Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.
Vor Biopharma Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
