Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

