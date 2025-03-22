Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $2,600,950.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,600,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,103,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,219,338.58. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,182,850.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $4,174,200.00.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $4,153,200.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $3,742,200.00.
Credo Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.93 and a beta of 2.16. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after buying an additional 705,512 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 95,335 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 94.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 118,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Credo Technology Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.