RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Benchmark

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 58.70% and a net margin of 5.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

