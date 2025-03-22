Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

