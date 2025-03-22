Growth N. V. Biotech Sells 5,784,292 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $11,973,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,733,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,442.29. This trade represents a 67.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.52. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDTX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.
