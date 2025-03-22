Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,939 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

