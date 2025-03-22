Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $897,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,041,000 after acquiring an additional 289,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $65.65.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

