David Dicker Sells 8,302,417 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider David Dicker sold 8,302,417 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.10 ($5.09), for a total value of A$67,249,577.70 ($42,295,331.89).

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Dicker Data alerts:

Dicker Data Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.