Madison Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG stock opened at $380.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $376.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

