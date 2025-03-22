Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HOG opened at $24.65 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

