Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.29 and traded as high as C$9.57. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$9.57, with a volume of 5,399 shares.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$87,552.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $196,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

