UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and traded as high as $30.83. UTG shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 600 shares.
UTG Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a market cap of $94.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.
About UTG
UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.
