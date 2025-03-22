First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and traded as low as $56.38. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 401 shares traded.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 92.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

