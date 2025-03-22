Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,733.44 ($35.29) and traded as low as GBX 2,708.49 ($34.97). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 2,734 ($35.30), with a volume of 5,720,655 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,733.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,494.16. The firm has a market cap of £22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.
Imperial Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 54.26 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.
We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.
