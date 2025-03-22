Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,733.44 ($35.29) and traded as low as GBX 2,708.49 ($34.97). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 2,734 ($35.30), with a volume of 5,720,655 shares trading hands.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,733.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,494.16. The firm has a market cap of £22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 54.26 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Imperial Brands Company Profile

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Jon Stanton purchased 398,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,597 ($33.53) per share, with a total value of £10,356,887.94 ($13,372,353.70). Also, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 112,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,788 ($36.00), for a total transaction of £3,127,662.04 ($4,038,298.31). Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.

We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.